Progress being made to relocate people living on CT's central line - Scopa

The central railway line has been inactive since 2019 due to vandalism, infrastructure theft and people living on the tracks.

CAPE TOWN - Member of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), Alf Lees, said progress was being made with relocating illegal dwellers along the central line railway tracks in Cape Town.

On Tuesday, Scopa met with Prasa, the City of Cape Town, the human settlements department, the National Development Agency, and the public works department to get an update on the relocation progress.

However, Lees said that it looked like everyone was on board to get a fully operational passenger train service back on the central line soon.

"There's quite a long road to travel and there's unanimity about getting this thing done. Obviously, the past needs to be dealt with in a separate process and those responsible need to be held accountable, but with no difference of opinion about getting this line running and running at full speed, not at 40%."