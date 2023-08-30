Prasa keen to get more South Africans using trains again

A recent Stats SA survey shows that the number of Metrorail passenger journeys has dropped by a staggering 46 million since 2013.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says it needs to get more South Africans taking trains again.

A recent Stats SA survey shows that the number of Metrorail passenger journeys has dropped by a staggering 46 million since 2013.

The need for alternative transport, like an effective rail service in the Cape, became evident when a minibus taxi strike brought the city to a standstill several weeks ago.

Thousand of commuters, including school children, were left stranded.

Corruption and the destruction of the rail network during the COVID-19 lockdown have also been cited as reasons for the drop in passenger numbers.

Prasa Group CEO, Hishaam Emeran: "We all know the role that rail has played over the years in Cape Town. Cape Town is typically a rail city. It had the lion's share of public transport passenger trips in the past and that's certainly where we want to get back to, ensuring that rail is the backbone of the public transport system."

Emeran said that dating back to 2016, or even earlier, passenger numbers were a lot higher, with close to 700,000 trips per day in Cape Town.

"Today, we are sitting at just under 50,000 trips per day so we have dropped significantly. Part of that was due to, initially, if you go back two, three decades, the under-investment in rail that has caught up with us that we needed to invest but also through the deterioration of the infrastructure over time, we have seen a steady decline in the rail passenger transport. Leading up to COVID and the lockdown is when we saw the steep decline."