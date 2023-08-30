Police probing fatal shooting of 3 EFF members in Cape Town

The police's Novela Potelwa said arrests in connection with the murders were yet to be made.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Three Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members in Cape Town have been shot dead in the Shukushukuma informal settlement in eMfuleni.

Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila were killed on Tuesday night.

Fatyela is said to have died on his way to the hospital.

The police's Novela Potelwa said arrests in connection with the murders were yet to be made.

“Provincial serious and violent crimes detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident where three men were shot and killed in Mfuleni on Tuesday evening.

“The deceased persons were all found in Shukushukuma Street with gunshot wounds. The motive is yet to be determined as investigations continue.”

Meanwhile - the EFF provincial spokesperson Wandile Kasibe said the killings were retaliation.

“It has been established that the aforementioned fighters were part of the Ward 108 Shukushukuma informal settlement committee, in Mfuleni, and the committee had resolved to demolish the house of a drug dealer in their ward.”

“In retaliation,” he added: “The drug dealer threatened them and subsequent to his threat, all three fighters were later mercilessly gunned down.”