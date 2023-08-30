Over 400 metro cops tasked with escorting municipal workers, says Tshwane

Earlier this month, a Tshwane municipal employee was shot in the chest while on a work site, something the municipality has linked to the ongoing protest.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane municipality said more than 400 metro police have been assigned the task of escorting its employees to work sites over safety fears from striking workers.

Since last month, municipal employees affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) have been on strike.

They’re upset over the decision taken by the Tshwane council to freeze wage increases for this financial year.

Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler said the workers' strike has affected many of the municipality’s services including clinics, transport and waste management.

He said even essential services like fire emergency services - which are legally not supposed to be closed for any reason - had to be shut down for a week due to the strike.

Mettler said workers who are not part of the strike fear carrying out their duties.

"Waste management, in particular, is provided with security escorts on a daily basis and dumping at landfill sites requires escourts as well as static policing at the landfill sites."

Samwu shop steward Molatelo Mahlangu said the union has always called for their members to protest peacefully.