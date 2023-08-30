North West authorities probing cause of Pilanesberg International Airport fire

This is as the blaze engulfed the thatched roof of the airport which caved in within seconds on Tuesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Provincial authorities said they're now investigating the cause of a fire that gutted the Pilanesberg International Airport near Sun City.

The blaze engulfed the thatched roof of the airport which caved in within seconds on Tuesday afternoon.

Airport security first reported smoke coming from the top of the building close to the air traffic control tower.

Acting Community Safety and Transport Department head, Mpho Maleme, said no one was hurt:

“We had already moved majority of our furniture and the staff members to the porter camps, we are in the process of renovating the airport, so already we had moved staff members and as well as furniture from the burnt building.”