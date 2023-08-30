Nick Frischke case could face further delays as NPA seeks to add murder charges

Five men are charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm following the disappearance of the German tourist earlier this year, and the NPA is considering adding a murder charge to the case, but the investigation is still underway.

CAPE TOWN - The case against five men accused in the disappearance of German tourist Nick Frischke could be set for further delays in the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

The accused have been charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm after being - caught with Frishke’s backpack and wallet shortly after he disappeared on 14 February this year.

Frischke went hiking in Hangberg near Hout Bay and has still not been found.

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) is considering adding a murder charge to the case, but the investigation is still underway.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the investigating officer had presented case findings to the state, who identified 43 queries for further investigation.

Ntabazalila said the investigating officer will be questioned in court on Thursday.

"I can confirm that case versus Igshaan Fisher and four others has been rolled over to Thursday for the state's application for further postponement and for the defence to consult with its clients to determine whether they are going to oppose the state's application."

Ntabazalila said the accused, who previously appeared in court via a video link from Pollsmoor prison will appear in court physically on Thursday.