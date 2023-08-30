Meyiwa murder trial: Ballistic expert says he found evidence of 2 shots fired

Lieutenant colonel Christian Mangena testified with certainty on the how the bullet that went through Senzo Meyiwa’s body hit the kitchen door and ended up on the kitchen counter.

JOHANNESBURG - The ballistics expert testifying in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has told the Pretoria High Court that he could find evidence of only two shots fired at the scene of the football star's murder.

Lieutenant colonel Christian Mangena has testified at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

He is one of the police officers who processed the scene of Meyiwa’s murder in 0ctober 2014.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

Mangena is no stranger to the courts having given testimony in the Oscar Pistorius case. He also had a hand in the

crime scene reconstruction of the murder of Babita Deokaran.

He spoke with certainty on the how the bullet that went through Meyiwa’s body hit the kitchen door and ended up on the kitchen counter.

“The bullet did not penetrate at an angle of approximately 19, but at an angle which indicates that when the shot got fired, the door was almost half open, it was not closed, it was almost half open

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng asked Mangena how many bullets were fired in the house.

“On examination of the crime scene, I only found two shots fired in the house…”

Previously, Zandi Khumalo - who was in the house when Meyiwa was killed - and a neighbour Nthabiseng Mokete told the court that there were three shots fired.

Mangena's testimony continues.