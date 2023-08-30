Marike de Klerk's killer, Luyanda Mboniswa, to be released on parole

Luyanda Mboniswa, confirmed to be granted parole in August, will be admitted into the system of community corrections following his release, which will come into effect on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The man who murdered South Africa's former first lady, Marike de Klerk, is expected to be released on parole.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed earlier in August that Luyanda Mboniswa was granted parole, coming into effect on Wednesday.

Mboniswa, who was 21 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2001 killing.

He broke into the former first lady's beachfront apartment at Dolphin Beach in Cape Town, where he was working as a security guard at the premises.

He was found guilty of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and housebreaking.

Correctional Services said Mboniswa would be admitted into the system of community corrections, where he is expected to comply with a specific set of parole conditions.