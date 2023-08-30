Go

KZN govt worried that crime impacting on investment in province

Officials say there's been a decrease in investments due to the amount of criminal activity taking place in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
30 August 2023 11:42

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government has expressed concerns that the crime rate in the province is taking a toll on its economy.

Officials say there's been a decrease in investments due to the amount of criminal activity taking place in various parts of the province.

On Tuesday, the KZN government held a multi-sectoral engagement with various stakeholders to discuss an action plan to tackle crime in the province.

The provincial government claims that it was sharpening its tools in a bid to address the crime levels.

In the meantime, things are not looking good on the economic side.

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said that crime was affecting investment in the province.

"Crime is not just a violation of the laws of our country, it is a source of pain, it is a source of suffering, it is also a source of hunger, instability and social and economic disinvestment that we have seen in our province - because of crime."

Recently, the province has recorded a series of shootings that resulted in the deaths of local politicians.

The provincial government, however, believes it will someday be able to silence the guns in the province.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA