Infrastructure theft, vandalism during COVID ‘severe and unprecedented’ - Prasa

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency South Africa (PRASA) has described the theft and vandalism of infrastructure during the COVID-19 lockdown as severe and unprecedented.

It's stressed the full recovery of commuter rail services across the country is a top priority.

The agency on Tuesday briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on the current status of its projects.

Critical to reopening Cape Town's central train line is persuading Langa land invaders to move off the railway tracks there.

PRASA Group CEO, Hishaam Emeran spoke to Capetalk's Lester Kiewit earlier on Wednesday and among other issues discussed how infrastructure had been hit hard by vandals.

“I think one of the lessons we've learned besides the issue of security itself in securing your assets is one of the biggest advantages of having your trains running at high frequency, it curbs theft and vandalism.

"When trains are not running and your system is exposed 24 hours a day as we saw during lockdown, I think then it becomes the recipe for disaster so to speak, so that was one of the reasons we had to beef up our security, which we have done.”