Day 2 of Magudumana’s bail hearing marred by delays

Nandipha Magudumana was expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court at 11am on Wednesday but her bail hearing was pushed to 2pm as her attorneys were finalising their closing heads of argument.

JOHANNESBURG - Major delays marred the second day of Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s bail hearing on Wednesday.

She is facing a graft of charges relating to her involvement in the grand prison escape of so-called Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester.

- Magudumana claims she earned R50,000 per month prior to her arrest

- Magudumana faces five separate cases of fraud amounting to almost R23 million

The delays were attributed to her legal team.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told Eyewitness News that Magudumana’s attorneys were finalising their closing heads of argument.

It remained unclear whether a decision on her bail would be handed down on Wednesday.

Magudumana was arrested together with Thabo Bester in April in Arusha, Tanzania.

She has been detained at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad since her arrest.