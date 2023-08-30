CT police nab two suspects in major marijuana bust

The pair were nabbed in Philippi on Monday by police after they received a tip-off about a marijuana storage facility in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects are expected to appear in court soon following a major marijuana bust in Cape Town during the week.

The pair were nabbed in Philippi on Monday by police officers attached to the National Intervention Unit.

It's understood that officers received a tip-off about a marijuana storage facility in the area.

Officers then went to 8th Avenue in Schaapskraal and searched the premises.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swaartbooi said the two suspects were found while they were busy compressing and sealing marijuana in bags.

"The police arrested and detained the two suspects on a charge of dealing in [marijuana],” he said.

“Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their court appearance in the Athlone Magistrates Court."