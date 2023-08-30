City of Tshwane institutes 'no work, no pay' rule due to Samwu strike

Since late July, workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) have downed tools over the city’s decision not to increase wages this financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane municipality has withheld the salaries of 319 employees this month for participating in the worker’s strike.

So far, the capital city has dismissed 122 employees for participating in what it calls an unprotected strike.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler said the city has instituted a no-work no pay policy.

“Salary recalls were implemented in line with the list submitted by line managers reporting that attendance registers were signed by employees, but no services were rendered. A memo was circulated clarifying the procedure which should be followed if employees did not receive a salary for August of 2023 as a result of the unprotected and illegal strike."