Bail bid of 2 moms whose children died in shack fire postponed to September

The women are facing five counts of culpable homicide after their five children died in a fire at an informal settlement after they allegedly left their children unattended inside the home and went out drinking at a local tavern.

TSHWANE - The case of two mothers whose five children burnt to death in a house fire at Itireleng informal settlement, west of Pretoria, was remanded to 5 September for a formal bail application.

Lindiwe and Zanele Machaka appeared at the Atteridgeville Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The sisters are facing five counts of culpable homicide after they allegedly left their children, aged between 1 and 6 years old, unattended inside their home and went out drinking at a local tavern.

Emergency management services (EMS) arrived on the scene on Sunday morning and made the grim discovery of five tiny, unidentifiable bodies.

“It is alleged that on the evening of 27 August, the two women locked the five children inside their shack and went to a nearby tavern,” said the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana.

“It is further alleged that while the two were still out, the shack caught fire and all the children burnt and died on the scene.”

Mahanjana says the women, aged 39 and 37 years old, were arrested at the tavern that same day and will remain in jail until their next appearance.