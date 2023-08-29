'We saw our roof flying away': Zululand family says they fear next storm

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has promised to help the residents but some are still waiting.

DURBAN - Some residents in the Zululand Municipality who have been affected by the recent inclement weather say they have no option but to continue sleeping in shelters with no roofs as they wait for government assistance.

This as some families are still battling with rebuilding their homes.

Some homes have been completely destroyed while others only lost roofs, which have now been fixed.

[IN PICTURES] These are some of the damages caused by Friday night’s disruptive winds that affected 700 people in the Zululand district.



Most of the Mazibuko family home is still damaged.

The roof was blown off and all their furniture has been damaged after being left exposed to the elements.

The family of 10, including five school pupils, say they have no financial means to repair their home.

Thembelihle Mazibuko described the scary night they experienced.

"There were very strong winds here, but no sign of rainfall. The house was full of dust which affected all of us - we then saw our roof flying away. Then very bad lightning began."

Mazibuko said that after the storm, they fetched their roof which was in their neighbour’s yard.

She said that while many waited for government assistance they’re also living in fear of another storm.

But she added that this was the only home they’ve ever known.