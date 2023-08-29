Tshwane's woes are 'more than a labour issue', claims mayor

City officials and representatives from the South African Municipal Workers Union are set to meet at the South African Local Bargaining Council on Wednesday. The workers have been striking for over a month - demanding a salary increase of 5.4% that Mayor Cilliers Brink said the city is unable to afford.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said they're hoping for a resolution over the salary impasse between the city and municipal workers.

City officials and representatives from the South African Municipal Workers Union are set to meet at the South African Local Bargaining Council on Wednesday.

READ: ANC and EFF in Tshwane call for reinstatement of municipal workers

The workers have been striking for over a month - demanding a salary increase of 5.4% that Brink said the city is unable to afford.

"So, the underlying dispute is about salary increases. The council has said we cannot afford it, we need to apply for an exemption. We - at the Bargaining Council - have made our case. The next sitting of the Bargaining Council will be tomorrow [Wednesday] and we should have a result at the end of September."

The union and the city have been at loggerheads about the strike and the nuances around workers reporting for duty.

The union said that its workers are not on strike and are reporting for duty.

READ: 'Tshwane is under significant financial pressure' - Brink

However, the city said while workers do sign the register, they are not executing their duties.

Throughout the course of the strike - there have been reports of workers being intimidated for reporting for duty while over 100 striking workers were served with letters of dismissal.

On Tuesday though, there were disruptions in the city with tyres being burned and roads being blocked.

Brink said they need more security support.

"We are going to need far stricter [and] more effective law enforcement. This isn't just a labour issue. We are going to have far better support from police as well as State security because these attacks on our infrastructure is clearly well coordinated, it is well orchestrated, people are intimidated."