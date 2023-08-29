'The coalition is intact': Gwamanda says political instability in Joburg over

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda called out ActionSA for their withdrawn motion of no confidence attempt against him, calling the party's actions a publicity stunt.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has assured residents that political instability in the country's economic hub was a thing of the past.

The latest attempt to oust him failed after ActionSA withdrew its motion of no confidence, which was scheduled to sit in council on Thursday.

Speaking at a crime prevention operation in Riverlea on Monday night, he described the party's actions as a publicity stunt.

“ActionSA is grasping at straws. They are looking for a reason to find expression from the opposition. This government is prioritising good governance, service delivery, and growth and development. The motion of no confidence would not have worked in the first place because the coalition is intact.