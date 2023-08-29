Taxi task team meeting 'progressing well', says Santaco WC

A three-day workshop of the minibus taxi task team got underway in Cape Town on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi umbrella body Santaco in the Western Cape said talks to thrash out issues faced by the taxi industry in the Cape were going well.

A three-day workshop of the minibus taxi task team got underway in Cape Town on Monday.

Earlier this month, Santaco embarked on an eight-day-long taxi stay away over the impoundment of minibusses across Cape Town.

Santaco provincial deputy chairperson, Nceba Enge: "We cannot disclose anything at the moment because the negotiations or discussions are still in progress. All that we can say is that the meeting is progressing well at the moment."

Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie echoed Santaco's sentiments.

"I am pleased that the minibus taxi task team continued making progress, with a constructive engagement between the Western Cape government, the City of Cape Town and Santaco Western Cape. The needs and rights of commuters are placed front and centre of these discussions."