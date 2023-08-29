Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Accused’s ex-girlfriend recalls day of his arrest

Kagiso Tefu, the then-girlfriend of one of the five accused, Mthobisi Mncube, told the court on Monday how police searched the room they shared in Cleveland and found the gun the State believes was used to murder Meyiwa.

JOHANNESBURG - The lover of one of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa recalled his arrest at their Johannesburg home.

The State was leading evidence against Mthobisi Mncube, one of five men accused of the 2014 murder, in the Pretoria High Court.

Meyiwa was shot while at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.

The State believes it was a robbery gone wrong.

On Monday, the court heard evidence from Mncube's former landlord and his girlfriend, whom he lived with.

Kagiso Tefu, who only met Mncube a month before his arrest, told the court how police searched the room they shared in Cleveland and found a gun.

Tefu said the officers then said they would arrest both of them.

“That's when [Mncube] said, ‘leave her alone because she does not know anything about this.'”

While Mncube's arrest was in connection with the murder of an Alexandra taxi boss, a crime he was convicted of, the State believes the same gun was used to murder Meyiwa.

Tefu was asked to identify Mncube in a series of pictures shown in court.

In all the pictures that Tefu positively identified, Mncube had braided dreadlocks - a key identifying factor of one of the intruders in the murder.