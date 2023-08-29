Pollard slams 'absolutely ridiculous' cricket red card

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said the first Caribbean Premier League red card handed out to his Trinbago Knight Riders side was 'absolutely ridiculous'.

PARIS - Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said the first Caribbean Premier League red card handed out to his Trinbago Knight Riders side was "absolutely ridiculous".

Trinbago were forced to field with only 10 players, including just two outside the 30-yard circle, for the final over of their bowling innings against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday due to a slow over-rate.

The CPL has brought in the red card rule as part of new initiatives to speed up slow over-rates.

Pollard was first forced to have one extra fielder inside the ring for the 18th over, before another had to come up from the boundary in the penultimate over, leaving just three in the outfield.

His team were still behind the required rate heading into the final over and spinner Sunil Narine was forced to leave the field.

"To be honest, it will take away the hard work everyone has done," Pollard said.

"We are like the pawns and we are going to do what we are told.

"We are going to play as fast as we can. If you are penalised for 30-45 seconds in a tournament like this, it is absolutely ridiculous."

Despite the final over of the Patriots' innings costing Trinbago's Dwayne Bravo 18 runs, it did not prove crucial.

Pollard, Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell made short work of a 179-run target with 17 balls to spare.