Pilanesberg International Airport gutted by fire

Officials said preliminary investigations revealed that the smoke was coming from the top of the building close to the tower and despite the staff's efforts to extinguish the blaze the roof collapsed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pilanesberg International Airport near Sun City has been gutted by a fire.

Officials said the blaze seems to have started at the air traffic control tower.

Around midday on Tuesday, airport security reported that there was smoke but could not detect what was burning.

"Currently we don't know what caused the fire, but we are going to investigate and then we will basically come back to you with the cause as soon as we are done with our investigations," said acting head Mpho Maleme.