Meyiwa murder trial: Defence resurrects notion of a contaminated crime scene

Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder in what the State believes was a robbery gone wrong.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has resurrected the notion of a contaminated crime scene while questioning an expert witness.

The pathologist who examined Meyiwa’s body spent the day on the witness stand on Tuesday – testifying on his examination.

He has told the court that the gun used to kill the football star was pressed against his chest by the gunman.

He added that Meyiwa could have died seconds or minutes after being shot.

Dr Johannes Steenekamp has told the Pretoria High Court that most of Senzo Meyiwa’s bleeding happened internally and that the blood that exited his body through the wound could not have squirted out.

That led to the lawyer for accused number 4, Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, asking Steenekamp if there would not have been droplets of blood when Meyiwa was carried from the living room to the car that took him to the hospital.

"There would have been dripping, this is an open wound."

Nxumalo coupled this answer with claims by neighbours that the crime scene was cleaned after Meyiwa was taken to the hospital.

But Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng was quick to interject.

"This gentleman was not naked, the was no squirting or sprouting of the blood."

Steenekamp completed his testimony, and the matter has been rolled over to Wednesday where a ballistic expert will give evidence.