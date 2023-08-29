Mariska Loots talks giving back, her sports path & her nomination for altruisim

Tag Rugby’s Mariska Loots has been nominated in the 2023 edition for the Volunteer of the Year Award. Eyewitness News talks to her about the nomination and her sporting career.

JOHANNESBURG – This year marks the 18th edition of Africa’s longest-running women’s sport recognition platform.

More than 200 winners have been honoured since the inception of Gsport Awards, which was founded in 2006 by Kass Naidoo and Ryk Meiring.

SA Tag Rugby’s Mariska Loots has been nominated in the 2023 edition for the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Eyewitness News talks to her about the nomination and her sporting career.

Loots said when she initially received an e-mail telling her she was nominated she was on tour for a Tag Rugby World Cup. She ignored the e-mail thinking it was a scam trying to get her to click on a link.

“I then received a phone call when back home in Cape Town, saying that I was a finalist. Still in disbelief, I didn’t know what to make of it. But after taking some time to gather myself, an overwhelming feeling of gratitude and appreciation overcame me, and ever since I’ve felt that all the hard work, tears and sleepless nights were worth it. This is why I do this,” said an ecstatic Loots.

READ MORE:

Eyewitness News represents as momentum gsport awards finalists announced

'Plain old consistency' says Cato Louw on defending the woman in radio award

[WATCH] gsport celebrates extraordinary women in SA sports

Congratulations to our Volunteer of the Year finalists Precious Hlaka, Mariska Loots and Mpho Makhoba 👏👏👏 Remember to vote for your favourite at https://t.co/C0B2p7Aozk until 31 August 🙌 #SheOwnsHerSuccess #gsport18 #PowerOfRecognition pic.twitter.com/BYyaXhsAmj ' gsport4girls (@gsport4girls) August 22, 2023

Helping others comes naturally to Loots who shared a story about a boy who was left at the shops by a family friend and had no way of going back home.

“I started helping in the community where I work doing food runs and I ended up meeting a boy who used to come to my shop on a daily. Later - realising that he is not from Cape Town, it came to light that he caught a lift with a family friend from Mossel Bay to Cape Town.”

The family friend told the boy that he was going to the shops but never returned. Loots phoned the school in Mossel Bay that the boy attended only to be told the boy had been missing for three months.

“I ended up driving him back and reunited him with his mom. That feeling was indescribable, not long after I got involved with the local children’s hospital, Sarah Fox, I raised funds for renovations, did Christmas lunches and more,” shared Loots.

TagBOK Mixed captain Mariska Loots coaching the Kings Tag team at the Tag festival at Gary Kirsten Oval today 🏅#tagrugbysa #tagboks #capetown pic.twitter.com/lUF86zrF1i ' Tag Rugby SA (@TagRugbySA) June 8, 2019

The Tag Rugby player loved sports from a young age and took up rugby at 16 years of age. She went on and made it to the Western Province team at 17. Thereafter, Loots was invited to the national team at the age of 18.

“Being a bit of a tomboy growing up, the contact in rugby excited me and gave me a great thrill. However, the body didn’t agree much and after suffering quite a few injuries I hung up my boots. That’s where Tag stole my heart.”

Tag Rugby is a minimal contact team game in which each player wears shorts with Velcro patches and two tags attached to them. The attacking players attempt to evade and pass a rugby ball, whilst defenders attempt to prevent them from scoring by ‘tagging’ – pulling one of the attackers’ Velcro-attached tags off.

“It’s not always an easy road, but it’s worth it. The rewards that sports bring into a person’s life cannot be obtained otherwise. Sport is a must for personal growth, mental health and self-love. Team sports create a family you never knew you needed. I don’t know how I would be able to cope if I did not have sports in my life,” said Loots on the lessons learned throughout her life.