MAHLENGI BHENGU-MOTSIRI: Liberal views of the BRICS+ have no nuance

OPINION

The outcomes of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit should be a cause for celebration rather than negativity. Even the dyed-in-the-wool critics of the African National Congress (ANC)-led government acknowledged the success of the recent BRICS Summit hosted in our country. South Africa’s pivotal role garnered international acclaim, raising our nation’s global profile.

In our vibrant democracy, embracing a broad spectrum of opinions and recognising dissent as fundamental to human rights is essential. Still, it is paramount to include the ANC’s perspective in discussions of its governance and actions.

In an article published by Eyewitness News on the BRICS expansion, it seems as though the author heavily leaned on the views of two experts, Professor John Stremlau from Wits University and global politics analyst, Professor Jannie Roussow, as well as the official stance of the Democratic Alliance.

While I deeply respect their professional insights, I think the narrative can be nuanced. Both experts critiqued the perceived “lack of democracy and poor human rights record” in BRICS nations and, particularly, the six newcomers (Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates).

Yet, even a cursory exploration of geopolitics would have revealed the misnomer of so-called American democracy as a paragon of human rights.

The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) 2022 report concluded that the United States of America (USA) has “faced dark moments in our pursuit of freedom, equality, and justice for all” in the past year.

The union says racism and fascism are on the rise in the USA, accompanied by hate-driven acts of violence. It decried the right-wing Supreme Court’s erosion of the constitutional protections of Roe vs Wade and the weakening of gun regulations.

The report insists that systemic inequality, anti-democratic attacks on voting rights and election integrity, and assaults on LGBTQI+ rights continue.

Similarly, Amnesty International’s 2022 report highlighted that the USA re-engaged with international human rights institutions when it was reviewed by the UN CERD Committee for the first time since 2014. The committee’s concluding observations touched upon “the USA’s lack of progress on several fronts, including the increasing prevalence of hate crimes, gun violence, law enforcement’s excessive use of force, and violence against women.”

Furthermore, the report concluded that the US courts curtailed human rights protections by halting the administration’s efforts to end the exclusion of asylum seekers at the USA -Mexico border.

Therefore, to single out certain BRICS member states as unworthy of South Africa’s friendship due to perceived or actual human rights issues is devoid of truth and nuance. How many G7 countries are championing the rights of the Sahrawi people in Western Sahara (Morocco) to achieve self-determination?

To the best of our knowledge, none of the BRICS countries ever initiated a “war on terror” that led to the immense suffering of the people of Iraq under the guise of searching for “weapons of mass destruction” that turned out to be non-existent.

Furthermore, the article did not appreciate the seismic shift in global politics marked by the 15th BRICS Summit. BRICS is already more significant than the G7, which consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

These countries are better known as the association of Western “wealthiest” (imperial) nations. According to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) 2022 report, BRICS countries contribute 32.1% to the global gross domestic product (GDP), up from 16.9% in 1995, surpassing the G7’s 29.9%.

BRICS represents 43% of the world’s population (3.24 billion people) and 16% of global trade, while the G7 accounts for 10% of the world’s population with 0.8 billion people.

It is critical to consider the expansion of BRICS on one hand and criticism of new members on the other within the ANC’s long-standing foreign policy. At its recent 55th National Conference, the ANC reaffirmed support for a multipolar world, calling for a more balanced and equitable world.

Truth be told, South Africa’s involvement in BRICS aligns seamlessly with the ANC’s enduring ethos of internationalism, pan-Africanism, and continental solidarity. Since its inception, the ANC has championed a world that is humane, just, equitable, democratic, and free. At its conferences, the ANC has consistently underlined the need for a counterweight to former imperial forces, positioning BRICS as instrumental in actualising the ANC’s historic mission of “Building a Better Africa and a Better World.”

Unsurprisingly, the liberals' narrative about BRICS does not interrogate Western countries and doesn’t perceive the oppression of Palestinians by apartheid Israel as an aberration. Similarly, Cuba endures a severe economic blockade for choosing a path divergent from Western nations’ colonial exploitation policies.

As South Africa, while championing our forebears’ mission of human rights, the rule of law, and social justice, we respect each State’s sovereignty and refrain from meddling in their internal matters, refusing to play the role of uncle Sam in global affairs.

The ANC-led government's pursuit of the interests of the global South side-by-side with our friends in the BRICS member States should not be portrayed as an attack on the global west. We will not likely alienate our biggest trading partners from the global west, such as the European Union, United States, and others.

Our job remains to encourage all countries, including the USA, to improve their human rights record in the pursuit of freedom, equality, and peace.