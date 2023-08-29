Magudumana faces five separate cases of fraud amounting to almost R23 million

The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court was furnished with evidence by the State as to why Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice of Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, should be denied bail.

JOHANNESBURG - The State has revealed that disgraced doctor Nandipha Magudumana is currently facing five separate cases of fraud amounting to almost R23 million.

The State emphasised it remained opposed to the mother of two being granted bail.

READ: Thabo Bester 'forced me to flee SA', says Magudumana

Magudumana could be seen shaking her head in disagreement, often with a perplexed look on her face, as the State presented its case as to why she should be denied bail.

The State presented evidence by investigating officer colonel Tieho Flyman by way of an affidavit in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko said since Magudumana’s arrest in April, five cases of fraud have been opened against her totalling almost R23 million.

"The applicant has everything to lose by remaining in the country. She evaded the police for 11 months. She fled the country and did not use her passport when she left the country. She has no respect for the law."

The State also revealed that Magudumana is listed as a director of at least five companies according to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

Earlier, Magudumana claimed she was threatened and forced to leave the country by Bester.

Her bail application has been rolled over to Wednesday.

