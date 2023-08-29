Magudumana due back in court for bail application

Nandipha Magudumana is the alleged main accomplice in the grand escape of Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, is set to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning for her bail application.

The hearing has been set down to be heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Magudumana was arrested together with Bester in Tanzania in April following his escape from the Mangaung prison in May last year.

Magudumana’s application for bail comes on the back of a letter she wrote last week where she threatened to lift the lid on the physical, emotional, financial and sexual abuse she suffered prior to her incarceration.

She penned her letter from the Bizzah Makhete Correctional Centre in Kroonstad, where she is currently detained.

She claims she suffered abuse at the at the hands of powerful men, including some of the most powerful and prominent families in South Africa, who she claims currently occupy the highest offices in government and business.

In June, the Free State High Court dismissed Magudumana’s application to have her arrest declared unlawful.

She is facing various charges pertaining to fraud, corruption, violation of a body, assisting an inmate to escape, harbouring and concealing an escaped offender and defeating the ends of justice.

Details surrounding her arrest are expected to be revealed during her bail application.