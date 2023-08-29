Magudumana claims she earned R50,000 per month prior to her arrest

During her appearance in court earlier this month, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester amorously held hands while in the dock. She further claimed she is not a flight risk, and she can afford bail of R10,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced Dr Nandipha Magudumana claims that prior to her arrest, she earned an income of R50,000 per month from her medical aesthetics practice in Sandton.

Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice of Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, is currently making an application for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

During her appearance on Tuesday morning, Magudumana’s attorney, Advocate Frans Dlamini, read out an affidavit that contained Magudumana’s chain of events of how she was forced to leave the country by Bester.

Moreover, during their court appearance with their co-accused earlier this month, Magudumana and Thabo Bester amorously held hands while in the dock.

READ: Thabo Bester 'forced me to flee SA', says Magudumana

But on Tuesday, Magudumana portrayed a different demeanour as she wept inconsolably, claiming she was a victim of emotional abuse by Bester - who forcefully took her out of the country.

Magudumana claimed she is not a flight risk, and she can afford bail of R10,000.

Dlamini detailed Magudumana’s finances during her bail application.

"I earn approximately R50k per month. I own various moveable properties including furniture and household possessions as well as my medical practice equipment accumulating to approximately a million rand. I do not own any fixed assets."

Magudumana was arrested together with Bester in Arusha in Tanzania.

She is facing various charges that are categorised as schedule five offences.

Her bail application is set down for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the State is opposing her release on bail.