Khanyi Mbau, Rosemary Zimu & Senzo Radebe crack Septimius Awards nominations

The trio is repping Mzansi in the categories of Best African Actor and Best African Actress.

JOHANNESBURG - Reality TV sensation Khanyi Mbau and actors Rosemary Zimu and Senzo Radebe, are proudly flying the South African following their nominations for a top international acting award.

At the Septimius Awards, the trio is repping Mzansi in the categories of Best African Actor and Best African Actress.

The Septimius Awards will be presented on 25 and 26 September 2023.

AWARDS:



Khanyi Mbau and Rosemary Zimu nominated for an international acting award



The pair are representing Mzansi in the Best African Actress category at the Septimius Awards



The ceremony will be held on 26th of September in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.#KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/l6ox7oslJr ' Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) August 29, 2023

The Septimius Awards is an esteemed event that places a strong emphasis on identifying and supporting up-and-coming independent talent, fostering visionary movies, and uniting all aspects of filmmaking and storytelling, including fiction, non-fiction, animation, television series, and scripts.

The award presentation will feature a wide variety of genres, from drama to documentary, and a diverse spectrum of attendees, including Emmy, BAFTA, and Oscar winners like Christopher Hampton and Kevin Willmott.

Septimius Awards Nominee List 2023

Rosemary is great🤞 ' ✯𝐒𝖑𝖎𝖒𝖊 (R&B Version) (@SihleIV_) August 29, 2023