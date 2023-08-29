Joburg Water investigating death of boy who fell down manhole in Soweto

Tshepo Moloi drowned at a site where contractors were working on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water has confirmed a 10-year-old boy has died after falling into a manhole in Soweto.

Tshepo Moloi drowned at a site where contractors were working on Sunday.

The entity's spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala, said an internal investigation had been launched to probe his death.

This tragedy is not the first involving a manhole.

Six-year-old Khaya Magadla died under similar circumstances in June last year when he fell inside a sewer hole in Dlamini, also in Soweto.

He was playing with his friends before he went missing.

It took emergency services weeks before his little body was found at the Eldorado Park Cemetery.