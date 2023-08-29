‘I must take it in its stride’: EFF MP Khoza has no issue with Parly resignation

The party's leader, Julius Malema, announced on Sunday that over 210 of the EFF's public representatives would be fired failing to pay for buses to get supporters to the red beret's ten-year anniversary rally in July.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of Parliament (MP) Vusi Khoza said he had no issue resigning from Parliament as he awaited a letter of instruction from his party to do so because he failed to organise transport for supporters to attend its 10th birthday anniversary.

Party leader, Julius Malema, announced on Sunday that over 210 of its public representatives would lose their jobs for failing to pay for buses to get supporters to the EFF birthday bash in July.

Over 400 names of those who failed to arrange transport were made public, shaming them ahead of the celebrations, with Malema announcing that consequences would follow.

Khoza said he was ready to accept his fate.

"We sat and agreed, we adopted that, and we agreed that this is what’s going to happen. It can't be that because it's me now who is assumed to be ‘the victim’, then I must look at it as if it's wrong - it happened to other people. When it happens to me, I must take it in its stride and accept it."