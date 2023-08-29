I feel 'guilty' for resigning, but it’s' 'the right thing to do' - Phalatase

Dr Mpho Phalatse said she would stay on as a member of the Democratic Alliance and still return to her career in the medical field.

JOHANNESBURG - Making the decision to resign as Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor in the City of Johannesburg was difficult for Mpho Phalatse.

But she believes she made the right call.

Phalatse announced her resignation in a media statement on Monday, saying the political instability in the city was one of the reasons for her departure from council.

The former mayor and caucus leader of the party said she sacrificed a lot to make it as a public servant.

"I left my practice, I left my business. To come into politics was a difficult decision. I've been a councillor for 7 years - it's been a long time. I gave my whole life to that service and it's heavy. There's a sense of guilt but I also know that it's the right thing for me to do for now."

Earlier in 2023, Phalatse announced her candidacy for leadership of the DA, gunning for the position of party leader against incumbent John Steenuisen.

She lost out after he was re-elected at the party's federal congress - where its national leaders were elected in April.

While she would stay on as a member of the DA, Phalatse said she would return to her career in the medical field.