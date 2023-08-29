High levels of crime in KZN and Gauteng remain a thorn in the side

Presenting the first quarter crime statistics at the Gauteng Legislature on Tuesday morning, Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela raised concern over the ever-rising crime rate in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Crime in Gauteng has increased by 4% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

He said Gauteng contributes 27.9% of the country’s overall crime statistics.

While the Gauteng government has introduced a number of crime-fighting initiatives, the first quarter crime statistics reflect a need for improved policing.

Murder and carjacking have decreased by 0.1% and 12.1% respectively while rape continues to be a thorn in the side of the police as it went up by a slight 1%.

But Mawela said although there are a number of slight improvements police are committed to reducing the rate of crime on the province.

"In terms of percentage reduction, this might seem insignificant from a point of view of ordinary citizens of this province - especially the actual victims of crime. However, to us as law enforcers any reduction is welcomed as it is an indication that less people were affected by these crimes which means we are slowly working towards reducing overall crime in this province."

Substance abuse remains the country’s biggest contributor to crime.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal government on Tuesday afternoon met various parties to discuss crime-fighting strategies as the province continues to battle with crime.

KwaZulu-Natal has seen its fair share of criminal incidents such as mass shooting incidents.

This includes the murder of traditional leaders and politicians.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Community Safety MEC Sipho Hlomuka chaired the meeting.

There are growing concerns about the crime situation in various parts of the KwaZulu-Natal.

Some communities said shooting incidents are a regular occurrence in their neighbourhoods.

It's believed some of shootings are between rival gangs while some are reported to be politically motivated.

In recent weeks, politicians have been targeted and killed by alleged hitmen.

Government officials are meeting with various stakeholders, including private security companies, traditional leaders and crime-fighting forums to discuss ways to curb this.