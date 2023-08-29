Hanover Park hit by landspout and not a tornado, says meteorologist

Residents reported that a mini tornado tore through parts of Hanover Park during a recent storm in the area, describing what they saw as a dark, 'twisted-like' wind.

CAPE TOWN - In a Cape Town suburb normally grappling with gang shootings, Hanover Park is still contending with the aftermath of the recent storm.

Friday's cold front damaged at least 20 formal homes and ten backyard dwellings.

Several roofs were blown off properties and residents were seeking emergency shelter at a local church.

Panic-stricken locals reported that a mini tornado tore through parts of Hanover Park, describing seeing a dark "twisted-like" wind.

However, Vox Weather meteorologist Annette Botha explained that was not the case.

"We had a few isolated thunderstorms that moved over the Western Cape and then in the area of Hanover Park,” she said.

“The [South African] Weather Service confirmed it was a landspout that formed at Hanover Park and caused the damage."

Botha said a tornado and a landspout could look similar, but they were not the same, as a landspout was something that formed from a thunderstorm that was just starting to develop.

"The difference is actually that a tornado forms from a supercell, so that's actually a very well-defined mesoscale rotating thunderstorm, so it's much stronger, where a landspout is very weak.

“The biggest difference is actually that a landspout forms from the ground upwards and a tornado forms from a cloud or a supercell downward."