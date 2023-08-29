Gun was pressed against Meyiwa's chest when he was shot, pathologist tells court

A forensic pathologist provided testimony in the trial against five men believed to be behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder.

JOHANNESBURG - An expert witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has on Tuesday told the Pretoria High Court that the gun used to kill Senzo Meyiwa was pressed against his chest when he was shot.

A forensic pathologist provided testimony in the trial against five men believed to be behind the footballer’s murder.

Meyiwa was killed at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in October 2014.

READ:Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes after defence questions ballistics evidence

Dr Johannes Steenkamp was the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on Meyiwa’s body days after he died.

He shared hair-raising evidence on how the bullet moved from the soccer star’s chest to his right lung and out through his back.

"I come to a conclusion following examination of his wound. I say this wound is consistent with a contact bullet entrance wound and I say that due to the fact when a muzzle is pressed to the skin all the elements that's the gas, the heat, the gun powder are driven into the skin."

Steenkamp said a majority of Meyiwa’s bleeding happened internally.

"Some blood could leak through the skin wounds without it spouting like arterial blood."

Steenkamp declared Meyiwa's cause of death as being a bullet wound to the heart and lung.