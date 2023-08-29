German tourist disappearance: Cops to probe 43 queries brought forward by State

Five men are charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm after being caught with Nick Frishke’s backpack and wallet shortly after he disappeared on 14 February this year.

CAPE TOWN - The five men accused of the disappearance of German tourist Nick Frischke appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

They have been charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm after being caught with Frishke’s backpack and wallet shortly after he disappeared on 14 February this year.

Frischke disappeared after going hiking in Hangberg near Hout Bay and he has still not been found.

The accused appeared in court on Tuesday via a video link from Pollsmoor prison for a second time.

The case is set to be transferred to the regional court, but this has been delayed for further investigation of a possible murder.

The State told the court that the investigation into the matter's still under way, and the investigating officer has indicated that the cops need more time to clarify 43 queries put forward by the State.

“The issue now is about the investigation and how much time it has taken for the investigation to be finalised. The docket was brought to the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] and there are some points that have been highlighted that need to be followed up," said NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Ntabazalila confirmed the possible charge of murder is still being investigated.

The case will be back in court on Thursday.