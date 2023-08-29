Go

Fans mourn passing of 'Idols SA' contestant Terra Cox

Alton Zakay, an artist, announced Cox's passing on social media on Monday.

Season 12 Idols SA contestant Tersius Eathon Kocks who was better known as Terra Cox. Picture credit: Instagram
29 August 2023 13:22

JOHANNESBURG - Season 12 Idols SA contestant, Tersius Eathon Kocks, who was better known as Terra Cox, was discovered dead at the age of 35 in his house on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tersius Eathon Kocks, better known as Terra Cox," he said in his post. "Please accept our heartfelt sympathy. His family and friends are in our hearts and prayers. We sincerely hope that they can find solace and peace during this trying time of loss."

Cox's cause of cause has not yet been made public yet. The late singer was honoured by Idols SA and Mzansi Magic, who were" saddened" by his death.

After he left Idols SA, Gallo Records signed him, and Cox dedicated himself entirely to music, writing songs and giving live performances. Raise the Dead was one of the songs he released under the Gallo moniker.

Cox's fans took to social media to express their shock and sorrow over his passing.

Cox Love on the Brain performance on Idols SA:

