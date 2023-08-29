Eskom to ramp up load shedding to Stage 4 until further notice

The power utility said the changes in load shedding levels are a result of the loss of additional generation units over the last 24 hours.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has moved to ramp up load shedding from Stage 2 to Stage 4 from 4pm on Tuesday.

This will continue until 5am on Wednesday.

The ailing power utility said this pattern would continue until further notice.

It added that the changes in load shedding levels are a result of the loss of additional generation units over the last 24 hours.

"Breakdowns are currently at 16,154 megawatts of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5970 megawatts," said the utility's Daphne Mokwena.