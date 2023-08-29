Efforts to curb gun violence, drug dealing paying off - CT police

Cape Town police say their efforts to curb gun violence and drug dealing across the metro are paying off, with the arrest of six suspects recently.

Police said they arrested a 40-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman in Scottsdene in Kraaifontein on Sunday after they found a large consignment of mandrax tablets in their home.

In two unrelated incidents, a man and a woman in their forties were nabbed by anti-gang unit officers in Manenberg on firearm and drug-related charges, respectively.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swaartbooi said a tip-off about a person of interest seen in Athlone also paid off.

"Their commitment were rewarded when they confiscated two firearms with ammunition. They arrested and detained two males, aged 27 and 33, on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and attempted murder."