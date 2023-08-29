DA calls for reopening of applications for PP after Gcaleka's nomination

On Tuesday - parties in the parliamentary ad hoc committee to find the next Public Protector were divided on who should fill the position with many rejecting Kholeka Gcaleka, who is currently serving as the acting Public Protector.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for the reopening of applications for Public Protector following the nomination of Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka to head the Chapter 9 institution.

The ad hoc committee met on Tuesday to consider the eight people interviewed last week.

Members of Parliament were unanimous in their rejection of all other candidates except for Gcaleka who got the final nod.

While a majority of members of the ad hoc committee support the nomination of Gcaleka as the next Public Protector, the official opposition said she’s not suitable.

The party said no candidate is suitable and the application process should be reopened.

The DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach said the party believes none of the candidates interviewed are suitable for appointment - including Gcaleka.

"I don’t think that she has demonstrated in her position as acting Public Protector that she has sufficient experience to take over the top job. So, we will not be supporting her."

While the Economic Freedom Fighters joined the DA in its rejection of Gcaleka, the African National Congress and Inkatha Freedom Party supported her nomination.

Committee chairperson Cyril Xaba said the report nominating Gcaleka would be sent to the National Assembly for its consideration, and it will require 60% of the vote for it to be adopted.