CT restaurant owner laments impact taxi strike had on businesses

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town restaurateur lamented the recent minibus taxi strike, saying it forced him to close his businesses temporarily.

Carne owner, Giorgio Nelva, said he needed to close two of his restaurants in the city centre because his staff could not get to work.

Nelva's comments came after the Western Cape government announced that the strike cost the province’s economy an estimated R5 billion and R18 million in damages just in Cape Town.

"Unfortunately, our staff use transport every day. Without any transport, we didn't have any staff and that's what forced us to close our business," he said.

Nelva said his businesses suffered a terrible financial loss - a loss Cape Chamber of Commerce president, Jacques Moolman, said could have been avoided.

"We believe that with the proper mediation, a settlement could have been reached ahead of the point of no return and a crisis could have been averted. Hopefully, everybody has learnt from the experience so that we don't have a repeat and incur even more loss and damage in future."

Meetings between the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and various other stakeholders, as part of the minibus task team, are underway this week.