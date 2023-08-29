Ami Faku covers 'Redemption Song' on Bob Marley's posthumous 'Africa Unite'

One of the African singers that responded to the appeal to unite the continent was the Uwrongo hitmaker, who appeared on Bob Marley's posthumous album Africa Unite.

JOHANNESBURG - Ami Faku, a Grammy-winning vocalist, appears on the newest Bob Marley album, Africa Unite.

Uwrongo hitmaker Faku is one of the African singers who responded to the appeal to unite the continent.

Ami Faku contributes her soothing voice to the soul-stirring rendition of the enduring Redemption Song on Bob Marley & The Wailers' Pan-African and Jamaican posthumous album, Africa Unite.

Redemption Song is the final track on his 12th album, Uprising, which was originally released in 1980.

Africa Unite is a remarkable album that elegantly reimagines the best classics of the Reggae legend and infuses them with the contagious rhythms of Afrobeats.

Africa Unite, which was released on 4 August 2023, comprises stirring collaborations between timeless Bob Marley songs and an all-star lineup of modern African performers, that includes Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Teni, and Oxlade.

She sounds amazing 😍



Congratulations, @Ami_Faku, on being a part of such a classic song. pic.twitter.com/01AyaRSd2Y ' 𝐖𝐨𝐥𝐟𝐋𝐗𝐗𝐗𝐕𝐈𝐈𝐈 (@WolfLXXXVIII) August 28, 2023

While paying homage to Bob Marley's enduring influence and adding their energising voices to his legendary compositions, each performer contributes their particular flair and artistry.

So major! 👏🏾 ' Refiloe CM (@Fifi_CM) August 28, 2023

This is greater. ' General Stapura (@StapuraT) August 28, 2023

Wow this is beautiful ❤️ ' Refiloe Mokoena (@JustRefiloe_) August 28, 2023