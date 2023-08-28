Weather-damaged Langa Indoor Sport Complex temporarily closed for repairs

Repairs are underway to replace the roof sheets damaged by heavy rains and gale-force winds last month.

CAPE TOWN - The Langa Indoor Sports Centre has been closed temporarily after inclement weather conditions caused damage to its roof.

The City of Cape Town said that following a site inspection, engineers recommended that the facility be closed as it was not safe for public use.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall caused more destruction in some parts of Cape Town last week.

In Hanover Park, at least 20 formal houses and 10 backyard dwellings were damaged.

Affected residents were provided with emergency shelter at a local church.