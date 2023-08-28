Strong winds destroy homes, leave hundreds destitute in KZN's Zululand district

Inclement weather wreaked havoc in the district, with hundreds of homes and public infrastructure damaged.

DURBAN - Severe weather has left hundreds destitute in the Zululand district of northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Community members are now left to pick up the pieces.

Disruptive winds destroyed a least 130 houses, with 22 of them completely damaged.

Abaqulusi, Ulundi and Edumbe local municipalities were the worst affected.

Around 700 people are without roofs following the severe weather.

Two schools, one in Kwaceza and another in Edumbe, have also been destroyed.

This incident is the second weather-related disaster to hit the province since the July tornado in Inanda, north of Durban.