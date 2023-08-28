Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes after defence questions ballistics evidence

The Senzo Meyiwa trial adjourned on a tense note as the defence in the trial completed cross-examining with State witness, Blessing Mtshali.

JOHANNESBURG - The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues at the Pretoria High Court on Monday morning following an intense conclusion to proceedings.

Last week, State witness, Captain Blessing Mtshali, was the last witness on the stand with questions regarding the firearm linked to the murder of the soccer star at the centre of his testimony.

As the defence questions the validity of the ballistic results on the gun, it has requested that the police officer Thabo Mosia return to the dock.

During Mtshali’s testimony, it was found that the weapon in question had been booked out by another officer for safekeeping.

While the defence said the gun could have been tampered with in the time that it was in the hands of the other officer, Mtshali said it’s not uncommon for police to take evidence for safekeeping.

He said evidence gets stolen in storage and many officers resorted to keeping it with them so they can account should anything happen.

The defence has also made a request to have Mosia return to the dock after it found discrepancies in his testimony.