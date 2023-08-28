Search to continue for body of man who drowned at Monwabisi Beach, says NSRI

The 35-year-old man is believed to have drowned while swimming with friends.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said there's still no sign of a 35-year-old who drowned at Monwabisi Beach in Khayelitsha.

The incident happened over the weekend.

The NSRI said three of his friends raised the alarm after noticing he had not come out of the water after swimming at the beach.



Spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said community members spotted the man floating in the ocean and tried desperately to save him but failed.

"On arrival on the scene, an extensive search commenced for the missing man. Despite an extensive air, sea and shoreline search there remains no sign of the missing man. Police divers attended at the scene, and they are continuing in an ongoing search operation. Thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time."