SA's wheelchair bodybuilder gets a helping hand from businesses

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s first pro-wheelchair bodybuilder Macethandile "Max" Kulati will be flexing his muscles at the International Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation (IBFF) All Africa Cup that will be held at the Lyric Theater, in Gold Reef City, on 16 September.

When Eyewitness News spoke to Kaluti in June, he was struggling to raise funds to go to Slovenia to go represent South Africa. Since then, several individuals have stepped up to help the man from the Eastern Cape.

“My fundraising is going very well because I have individuals that are personally donating towards my trip. My local spar Leavyvale Spar Kariega has stepped in and has arranged a fun run that will be on the 2 September 2023, and it has a R30 entry fee. I also got two sponsors for this trip with Glenryk being the main sponsor that will cover every cost on my trip. And the second being the South African Society of Physiotherapy who will pay for my assistant's cost,” said a grateful Kulati.

FILE: South Africa's pro-body builder Macethandile "Max" Kulati. Picture: Supplied.

The bodybuilder said his training is going well with his coach Lionel Harker and his teammate Mongezi Mata pushing him hard and adjusting his diet to his training.

“Since we see some positive results on my body we feel like we are on the right track and we are ready for my first show of the year which is the IBFF All Africa Cup 2023. Then after we are done with this one we'll shift the focus to the last main competition of the year in Koper Slovenia.”

The All Africa Cup will be a warm-up competition for the athlete before he heads off to the 2023 IBFF World Championship in Koper, Slovenia, to defend his title.

“I last competed in South Africa in 2022 as an amateur before I went to IBFF World Championships 2022 in Koper Slovenia where I got my pro card. So, I owe this competition to both my sponsor and my fans the people of South Africa.”

FILE: Wheelchair bodybuilder Macethandile "Max" Kulati. Picture: Facebook.

The father of three said he wants people to understand that being disabled doesn’t mean he can’t do what able-bodied people can do; it just means that he does things differently. And consistency keeps him at the top of his game.

“People like me who come from a poor background, don’t work and have a family to take care of, really struggle to make it in this industry and as athletes, what we need is support so we can reach our goals and fulfil our dreams. I just wish to get a sponsor who can buy me a house or give me permanent work so that I can put bread on the table for me and my kids.”

Kulati became disabled in 2014, when he slipped and fell at a butchery he was working in, he thought nothing of it.

A couple of weeks later, the man from KwaLanga in the Eastern Cape experienced a numb sensation in his legs.

“I went to a doctor who gave me an injection in my back, assuring me it would solve the problem. I felt better and went home. I went to sleep and when I woke up, I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t understand it. I had no sensation in my legs and they felt cold.”

Kulati, who grew up playing soccer, rugby and dancing, was referred to Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha where he had multiple tests.

“Doctors told me there was a growth in my spine that affected my nervous system. I underwent medical procedures, but my nervous system was damaged, and I was left paralysed from my waist down."