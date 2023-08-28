Ramokgopa: Govt plans to work with municipalities to help pay off Eskom debt

This after electricity was disconnected for over five weeks to the Ditsobotla Municipality in the North West as a result of its R5 million debt to the power utility.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says government is planning on establishing ways to work with municipalities that owe Eskom to help pay off the debt.

This after electricity was disconnected for over five weeks to the Ditsobotla Municipality in the North West as a result of its R5 million debt to the power utility.

Ramokgopa said Ditsobotla was just one of many municipalities that owed Eskom.

"At last count, it was sitting at R62 billion and we did indicate that last time it was sitting at R4.2 billion and it continues to grow. And really, there's no prospect of this municipalities first extinguishing that debt because of that erosion of the revenue base."

Ramokgopa said that since some of these municipalities owed so much money, it’s not promising that they will be able to pay off all the debt.