Police probing cause of fire that claimed lives of 5 children in Laudium

Tshwane Emergency Services said the fire occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning when six homes at the Itireleng informal settlement burnt to the ground.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating the cause of a fire that claimed the lives of five children in Laudium, west of Pretoria.

It’s understood the bodies were only found after the fire was fully extinguished.

Two sisters, who are the mothers of the children who died, have been remanded in police custody pending an investigation into what caused the fire.

Tshwane Emergency Services said the two women left the children unattended overnight while they went out drinking at a nearby tavern.

The children, all under the age of seven, were found burnt beyond recognition.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Thabo Mabaso: “The five children, three boys aged two, four and siz and two girls aged one year five months and seven years of age belonged to the two sisters.”

Mabaso has urged parents not to leave children unattended and to make sure that they are always under the care of an adult.