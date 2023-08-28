MPs want to end sales of secondhand gold as way to combat illegal mining

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy, Sahlulele Luzipho, said the members of Parliament would be looking at amending or drafting legislation that could prohibit or pose stricter measures on trading secondhand gold.

JOHANNESBURG - The portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy said it wanted to end the sale of secondhand gold as a way of combatting dangerous illegal mining.

Over the past four days, committee members conducted oversight inspections at illegal mining hotspots in North West and Gauteng.

This amid several reports of turf wars between rival zama zama gangs that pose a threat to residents' safety.

He said there was reasonable suspicion to believe that gold-bearing materials mined illegally were being mixed with legal secondhand gold when being melted down for commercial purposes.

"So, that is why we then say let’s end the sale of secondhand gold and if we do it, it will be easier to trace where gold is coming from. So, I can mix your gold from the Free State where they do refining with the one they get from Krugersdorp and in that process, you wouldn't know where it originates from."