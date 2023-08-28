Meyiwa trial: Court hears how 1 of the 5 accused insisted on moving house

He was arrested with the firearm that the State believes killed the Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa.

PRETORIA - The Pretoria High Court has on Monday heard how the third accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial insisted on moving house in the middle of the month - just weeks before his arrest.

The State is leading evidence against Mthobisi Mncube.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

Five men are being tried for the murder.

The first witness to take the stand on Monday morning was Chipane Kgaphola, Mthobisi Mncube’s former landlord.

He’s told the court how Mncube and a woman insisted on moving house in the middle of January 2015.

State lawyer: "It's fine you don't have to disclose the content, what did you do after that report."

Kgaphola: "I gave them the go-ahead and I collected the rent. They paid the full rent for January."

While Kgaphola spent only an hour on the witness stand, Mncube’s then-girlfriend Kagiso Tefu started giving testimony.

She has told the court that Mncube was arrested just two weeks after they moved in – in connection with a taxi murder in Alexandra.